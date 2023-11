WPIX-TV is moving frequencies on Dec. 5, 2023. If you use an antenna to watch TV for free, you must rescan your television set on Dec. 5 to continue receiving PIX11 and Antenna TV.

Visit www.TVAnswers.org or call 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322) and press 6 for more information. Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.