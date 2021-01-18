WPIX-TV (PIX11) was founded in 1948. It was bought by Mission Broadcasting, Inc. in 2020 and is operated by Nexstar Media Group.
PIX11 was Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station. It was briefly owned and operated by E.W. Scripps.
Long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York, PIX11’s successful primetime programming, award-winning news, extensive library of hit movies, first-run programs, off-network sitcom favorites, quality children’s programming and public affairs shows, as well as outstanding event coverage, have contributed to the station’s success.
PIX11 has earned over 265 Emmy® Awards including multiple awards for Outstanding Morning News Program, Outstanding Newscast and Interactivity. The station has been honored with numerous other prestigious awards for excellence in reporting, news coverage, public affairs, specials and features.
In addition, PIX11 has been the broadcast home of the New York Mets since 1999.
WPIX-TV Channel 11
220 East 42nd Street
New York, NY 10017
By phone: 212-949-1100
For accessibility issues pertaining to the Online Public File, visit the FCC Website Help Page.
Advertising: Contact Debbie Presser, Local Sales Manager | 212 210 2683 | debbie.presser@pix11.com
WPIX FCC EEO Public File Reports
Phone: News Tips
212-210-2411
Online: Send us photos, video and news tips
wpixnewsdesk@pix11.com
Vice President of News and Content
Vickie Burns