NEW YORK — In recognition of its significant contributions to broadcasting and the community, Mayor Eric Adams has declared Thursday, June 15, 2023, as PIX11 Day in New York City. This proclamation arrives on the 75th anniversary of WPIX-TV, now known as PIX11.

PIX11, with its history firmly rooted in the heart of New York, began broadcasting on June 15, 1948, establishing a new era of media. The station was initially owned by the New York Daily News and served a mission of delivering comprehensive news coverage across the city and Tri-State area. Over the decades, PIX11 has expanded its content to offer a mix of news, sports, sitcoms, and CW Network entertainment programs, while maintaining a strong commitment to community service and outreach.

True to its slogan, “New York’s Very Own,” PIX11 operates from new state of the art studios in the Art Deco Landmark skyscraper, The Daily News Building on East 42nd street, and broadcasts from atop the Empire State Building. The station is particularly cherished for its sports coverage, carrying New York Mets games since 1999 and New York Yankees baseball games from 1951 to 1998 and from 2015 to 2021.

PIX11’s outstanding service to the city and broadcasting excellence have earned it more than 265 Emmy awards. The station’s dedicated on-air personalities reflect the diverse culture of New York, featuring broadcasters such as Marvin Scott, Kaity Tong, Craig Treadway, Tamsen Fadal, Kori Chambers, Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Magee Hickey, Monica Morales, Mary Murphy, James Ford, John Muller, Kirstin Cole, Nicole Johnson, Sportscasters Marc “Moose” Malusis and Nelson Figueroa, and New York’s Very Own weatherman, Mr. G.

PIX11 has touched the hearts of many with memorable children’s programming, such as Bozo the Clown, Joya’s Fun School, and The Magic Garden. The station is also beloved for its annual holiday traditions of airing the 1934 movie “March of the Wooden Soldiers” on Thanksgiving Day, and the iconic Yule Log fireplace film loop, shot at Gracie Mansion in 1966, at Christmas.

Mayor Adams commended everyone associated with PIX11, past and present, for their dedication to journalism and the positive impact they have made on our community. “As you gather to celebrate this milestone,” he says, “I look forward to the many ways the PIX11 team will continue to #GetStuffDone as we unite to forge a brighter, more equitable, and prosperous future for all. Today, as New York City celebrates the storied history of this station, we look to the future and the continued success of PIX11.

Thursday at 7 p.m., join us for a PIX11 Special: Celebrating 75 Years with PIX11 as the employees of Mission Broadcasting and Nexstar Media Group join Mayor Adams in saluting this iconic television station as New York City proudly recognizes June 15, 2023, as PIX11 Day.