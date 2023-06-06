NEW YORK CITY — Bagels…bagels…get your bagels!

In honor of PIX11 celebrating its 75th anniversary on June 15th, we’ve partnered with New York City bagel staple Ess-a-Bagel, to launch a campaign asking viewers to help choose our the new PIX11 bagel.

Beginning June 6 and running until June 13th at 3 p.m., you can vote below on which bagel you think should be the newly added PIX11 x Ess-a-Bagel breakfast classic.

Then, tune in on June 15th at 10 a.m. to see the bagel added to the menu at Ess-a-Bagel.

Which one embodies the spirit of WPIX the best?!