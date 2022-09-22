(WHTM) – A new Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll of the Pennsylvania Senate Race shows Democrat John Fetterman continuing to hold a five point lead over Mehmet Oz.

The poll found Fetterman with 49% support to Oz’s 44% among 420 likely voters with 5% preferring a third party candidate and 2% undecided. While most undecided voters did not name a preferred candidate, 33% said they were leaning towards Oz.

Four polls conducted between August and 22-September 15 found Fetterman with a lead between 2-5% over Oz.

The Muhlenberg poll found Fetterman ad a 44% favorable rating and Oz at 29%. More than half of those interviewed (53%) said they had an unfavorable opinion of the Republican nominee.

Six percent of Democrats said they would support Oz, 12% of Republicans said they’ll support Fetterman and 49% of independents said Fetterman was their top candidate.

Fetterman led among men, women, college-educated, and most age groups, while Oz led among non-college-educated voters and those 65 and older.

The issue most important for Pennsylvania voters when casting their midterm ballot is the economy with 34% saying inflation or the economy. Twenty percent said abortion/reproductive rights were their top priority.

Sixty-one percent of those interviewed said they believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Methodological Statement

The following report contains the results of a telephone survey of 420 likely voters in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania between September 13 and 16, 2022. Respondents were interviewed in English on both landlines (126) and cell phones (294). With a randomly selected sample of respondents, the margin of error for the surveys is +/- 6% at a 95% level of confidence. Margins of error for questions with smaller sample size will be larger. In addition to sampling error, one should consider that question wording and other fielding issues can introduce error or bias into survey results. The data has been weighted to gender, age, region, party, race, educational attainment and the 2020 election results to reflect voter population parameters in Pennsylvania. The calculation of sampling error takes into account design effects due to the weighting identified above. In order to reach a representative sample of likely voters, both landlines and cell phones were called up to 3 times. The sampling frame for the study is from the registered voters’ files of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with individuals who voted in at least 2 of the last 4 general elections, or who had voted in either the 2022 primary elections or 2021 general election, or if they were a new registrant since the 2020 Presidential Election. Interviews were conducted by Communication Concepts of Easton Pennsylvania. Due to rounding, the totals provided in the frequency report may not total 100%. Open-ended comments were coded into categories by the staff of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion (MCIPO), and data analysis and weighting were conducted through the use of the SPSS statistical software package Version 28.0. The survey instrument (presented in its entirety below) was designed by Dr. Christopher P. Borick, Director of the MCIPO, in conjunction with the staff of the Morning Call. The survey was funded exclusively by the Morning Call and the MCIPO. For more detailed information on the methods employed, please contact the MCIPO at 484-664-3444 or email Dr. Borick at cborick@muhlenberg.edu.