HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet tonight, October 25, for their only scheduled U.S. Senate debate ahead of the critical midterm election where the polls have continued to tighten.
The live primetime debate starting at 8 p.m. James Crummel will provide pre-debate coverage from Washington D.C. starting at 7:30 p.m.
Fetterman and Oz are seeking to replace retiring U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R) in a race that could decide the balance of power in the United States Senate and dictate the future of President Joe Biden’s domestic policy.
Oz, the former television personality, has faced questions since entering the race over his longtime New Jersey residency. Oz has listed his address in Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County, and his campaign address in Huntingdon Valley.
Oz attended the University of Pennsylvania where he has a joint MD and MBA from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Wharton Business School. In addition, two of his children were born in Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, Fetterman must convince voters he is healthy enough to serve after being hospitalized for a stroke in May.
On October 19 Fetterman released a letter from his doctor saying the Lieutenant Governor was fit to serve despite continued auditory processing issues that have led to Fetterman requiring closed captioning for most interviews, as well as Tuesday’s debate.
The debate will be moderated by WHTM abc27 News anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester with questions covering the issues most important to Pennsylvania voters.
Our national political partners at The Hill will provide analysis of the debate.
A September WHTM/Emerson College poll of 1,000 Pennsylvania voters found Fetterman leading Oz 44.6% to 42.6% with a +/-3% margin of error. Third-party candidates received 5% and 7.9% were undecided.
Nine percent of Republicans (twice as much compared to Democrats) said there were undecided. Independents leaned towards Oz at 45.5% and 11.8% were undecided.
The economy is the most important issue for 39% of Pennsylvania voters, followed by threats to democracy (14%), and abortion access (13%), according to the poll
