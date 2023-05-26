(WHTM) – Soon after State Senator Doug Mastriano announced he would not seek the Republican party nomination for U.S. Senate in 2024, the runner-up to last year’s primary said he’s “seriously considering” another run.

Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick released a statement Thursday night saying Republicans need a nominee “who can build a broad coalition of Pennsylvanians to defeat Bob Casey and improve the lives of Pennsylvania families.”

“I am seriously considering a run for the U.S. Senate because Bob Casey has consistently made life worse for Pennsylvania families over the past 18 years, and our state deserves better,” said McCormick.”

McCormick, who previously said he was thinking about another run, also highlighted issues including crime, fentanyl, immigration, and energy.

During the 2022 Republican Senate primary McCormick finished 950 votes. short of Dr. Mehmet Oz, the television doctor endorsed by former president Donald Trump, in a crowded primary field. McCormick was endorsed by several prominent state and national Republicans in 2022, including Senator Ted Cruz.

Democrats are already taking aim at McCormick, including in a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee pamphlet that calls McCormick a “chameleon” who would appeal to the establishment and Trump-leaning Republicans.

A West Point graduate, McCormick earned a Bronze Star while serving in the 82nd Airborne Division in the Gulf War and served in President George W. Bush’s administration in the Treasury Department.

McCormick often promoted his Pennsylvania roots during the 2022 campaign after living in Connecticut for more than a decade and working as CEO of Bridgewater Associates. He was born in Pittsburgh and raised in Bloomsburg, often talking about working on his family’s farm.

No other Republican candidates have entered the race with Mastriano and author Kathy Barnette both opting not to run in 2024. Casey, a three-term Democrat in the Senate, announced he would seek re-election earlier this year.

When asked to comment on the potential Republican primary field prior to Mastriano’s announcement, Casey said he tries not to comment too much on what the other side is thinking about or doing.”

An April Franklin & Marshall poll of 643 registered Pennsylvania voters showed Casey leading McCormick 42% to 35%. McCormick had trailed Mastriano in a hypothetical primary matchup 42% to 28%.

The Franklin & Marshall poll found 57% of Democrats approve of Casey’s performance in the Senate; however, only 9% of Republicans and 21% of Independents approve of Casey’s job performance.

About 29% of Pennsylvanians think Casey is doing an excellent or good job as a Senator, according to the survey. Franklin & Marshall says Casey’s approval rating is down from the 43% he received in October 2018 prior to his last election, but remains in line with last year’s rating.