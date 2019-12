Winter storm updates: When will snow start and how much should NY, NJ expect?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The first major storm in the Northeast of the season has arrived and one inch to more than a foot of snow is expected in the New York City area, depending on your location.

After mostly rain, sleet and slush Sunday and overnight, Monday's morning commute could be messy, but as rain turns to snow through the day, it's the evening commute that looks to pose the most issues for commuters.

Roads will become slippery making travel dangerous as temperatures will fall through the afternoon into the evening.

There are already numerous school closings, delays and early dismissals across New York and New Jersey for Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday morning for New York City, Northeastern and Central New Jersey and Long Island. Expect rain to change to snow by around noon in these areas. The snow will continue through Monday evening, with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation possible.

A coastal flood advisory will go into effect from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for parts of Long Island.

Meanwhile in Western New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley and Western Connecticut, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through Tuesday morning. Expect snow in parts of these areas to become locally heavy at times Monday afternoon, continuing through the evening, with total accumulations of 8 to 12 inches in the Lower Hudson Valley and 5 to 10 inches in Western New Jersey.

Downed tree limbs and power outages are possible.

The storm is slated to become light and eventually clears out during the overnight and early morning hours on Tuesday.

With this blast of winter weather, New York City officials have declared a "Code Blue." Warming shelters are open for anyone without a place to go. If you see someone at risk, call 3-1-1 to get them help.

In New Jersey, you can call 2-1-1, and on Long Island shelters are open through tomorrow.

For more information call the "warm bed hotline" at 1-866-WARM-BED, or 1-866-927-6233.

