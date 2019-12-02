Suffolk County Jewish center shot at, damaged with BB gun: police

Full list of Monday school closings, delays and early dismissals in NY, NJ
Posted 8:07 AM, December 2, 2019

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. — Two males used a BB gun to shoot a glass door and a light at a Suffolk County Jewish community center, according to police, who are searching for the suspects.

Two males are accused of shooting at a local Jewish community center with a BB gun, November 22, 2019.

Suffolk County Police said the two males, whose ages are not known, damaged the Huntington Jewish Center with the BB gun on Nov. 22 at around 11:30 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said Monday they’re offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers: submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, with the mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at http://www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

