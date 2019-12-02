Flight delays, cancelations as winter storm hits NY, NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — After thousands of flights nationwide were delayed or canceled Sunday due to winter weather, delays and cancelations continue, especially in New York and New Jersey, as a winter storm moves into the tri-state area.

Flight-tracking site FlightAware says there have already been at least 223 flight delays and 474 cancelations nationwide by early Monday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. Monday Newark Liberty International Airport was seeing at least 13 flight delays and 20 flight cancelations.

Meanwhile, New York's LaGuardia Airport was seeing about 15 flight delays and just two flight cancelations.

Over at John F. Kennedy Airport there were at least 18 flight delays and four flight cancelations.