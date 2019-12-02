A ‘free shipping’ catch could end up costing you more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — When we're ordering our holiday gifts online, one of the things many of us look for is free shipping. It's almost standard if you are an Amazon Prime member. But sometimes if you choose free shipping, you could end up paying more.

Almost all major retailers are offering free shipping this 2019 holiday season. According to NerdWallet, it actually gets us to buy more.

Target may have the best deal this season: There's no minimum purchase required to qualify for free until December 21st.

Amazon Prime also has no minimum for Prime members, but Prime costs $119 a year, so you need to make sure you order enough to make it worthwhile.

Walmart still requires a $35 purchase for fast free shipping.

But from the "Doesn't That Stink" file? Higher prices on some free-shipping items which leave you paying more.

NerdWallet found a pair of Nike running shoes on one site, with free shipping, for $65. It found the same shoes for just $49 at J.C. Penny, if you paid a $8.95 shipping fee.

In the end, the free shipping deal would cost you $8 more and have you saying, "doesn't that stink?"

So take your time comparing prices because on some sites that free shipping may be added into the price of the product.

When comparing deals, don't ignore one just because the words "free shipping" don't pop up. That might be the better deal, so you don't waste your money.

Scripps Media consumer reporter John Matarese contributed to this report.