Full list of Monday school closings, delays and early dismissals in NY, NJ
How much snow should NY, NJ expect? Latest winter storm forecast

One killed, 7 injured when flames rip through Brooklyn apartment building: FDNY

Posted 5:32 AM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35AM, December 2, 2019

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — One person is dead and seven were injured after a fire broke out in a Brooklyn apartment building early Monday, the FDNY said.

According to fire officials, just before 4 a.m. a call came in for flames in a building on Nostrand Avenue, near Clarendon Road in East Flastbush.

Over 100 firefighters worked to put out the two-alarm blaze, with the fire was declared under control by 5:15 a.m., fire officials confirmed.

The FDNY said one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital after jumping from the building to escape the flames.

Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries, while four suffered minor injuries, including one NYPD officer, officials said.

The identity of the deceased victim is not known at this time.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.