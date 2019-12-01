Snow, rain to pummel Northeast as holiday travelers head home

Rosa Parks statue unveiled in Montgomery on anniversary of historic arrest

Posted 3:30 PM, December 1, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A new statue of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks stands in downtown Montgomery.

The statue was unveiled Sunday afternoon at Montgomery Plaza at the Court Street Fountain.

The unveiling coincides with the anniversary of Parks’ historic Dec. 1, 1955 arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man. Her arrest sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.

There are also four granite markers to honor the plaintiffs in Browder v. Gayle – the landmark case that ruled segregation on Montgomery buses unconstitutional.

The civil rights memorials are a partnership among the city and county, the Alabama tourism department and the Montgomery Area Business Committee for the Arts.

