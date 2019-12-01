NYC Emergency Management issues travel advisory, safety tips for winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — With a wintry mix falling across parts of New York and a powerful winter storm hitting the tri-state area, NYC Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory for Sunday and Monday, as well as some important safety tips for getting around.

NYC EM is advising New Yorkers to prepare for messy road and travel conditions as the holiday weekend comes to a close and a new week begins. Residents should strongly consider the use of public transportation when possible.

Sleet and freezing rain, perhaps mixing with snow at times, will continue to develop over the area through 2 pm. Some area roads and walkways will become icy. Extra caution should be used if out and about early this afternoon. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 1, 2019

According to the National Weather Service, snow could mix with sleet, causing a wintry mix by Sunday afternoon, transitioning to rain by the evening. Rain will continue through the night into the Monday morning commute.

The rain is expected to changeover to a wintry mix of rain and snow by early Monday afternoon, before transitioning to snow again.

Light to moderate snowfall could likely continue into early Tuesday morning, with a total accumulation of 1 to 4 inches of snow possible in some areas.

Safety tips:

Allow for extra travel time, and exercise caution when driving, walking or biking. Consider taking public transportation wherever possible.

Small accumulations of ice can be extremely dangerous to motorist and pedestrians. Bridges and overpasses are particularly dangerous because they freeze before other surfaces.

Use major streets or highways for travel whenever possible. If you drive, use extra caution. Vehicles take longer to stop on snow and ice than on dry pavement.

Four-wheel drive vehicles may make it easier to drive on snow-covered roads, but they stop less quickly than other vehicles.

Know your vehicle’s braking system. Vehicles with anti-lock brakes require a different braking technique than vehicles without anti-lock brakes in snowy conditions.

If you are driving and begin to skid, ease your foot off the gas and steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go. Straighten the wheel when the car moves in the desired direction. If you have an anti-lock braking system (ABS), apply steady pressure to the brake pedal. Never pump the brakes on an ABS equipped vehicle.

Keep your vehicle’s gas tank as full as possible.

Pedestrians should exercise caution and avoid slippery surfaces. Wear sturdy boots that provide traction to reduce slipping. Use handrails when using stairs.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who may need help in inclement weather — especially older adults or people with disabilities.

For the latest alerts and information, follow NYC Emergency Management on Twitter.