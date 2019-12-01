Snow, rain to pummel Northeast as holiday travelers head home

No indication of terrorist motive in Hague stabbing, police say

Posted 9:36 AM, December 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:37AM, December 1, 2019

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police say they have not found any indications of a terrorist motive in a stabbing on a busy Dutch shopping street that injured three teens.

Police said Sunday, after questioning a 35-year-old homeless man arrested as a suspect in the stabbing, that “so far there are no indications that point to a possible terrorist motive.”

Investigations are continuing into what motivated the Friday night attack in downtown The Hague that injured two 15-year-old girls and a 13-year-old boy. All three were treated in a hospital and released late Friday.

The attack in the Netherlands came hours after a convicted terrorist wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed to death two people and wounded three more in London, before he was fatally shot by officers.

