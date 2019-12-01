How much snow should NY, NJ expect? Get the latest winter storm forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The first major storm in the Northeast of the season has arrived and one inch to more than a foot of snow is expected in areas around New York City.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute on Monday.

Rain will remain heavy at times Sunday evening across the five boroughs, Nassau and Suffolk Counties. However, snow and a wintry mix continue north and west of the city. The rain will likely change over to sleet along I-95 after 9 p.m. Keep in mind that rising temperatures around the city will keep precipitation as rain Sunday night. Then anticipate all snow around noon Monday. It will likely continue throughout the day and evening.

Expect 1 to 3 inches across Nassau and Suffolk Counties. It will also be around 1 to 3 inches in the five boroughs, but isolated spots could see a little bit more.

There will be 3 to 6 inches along I-95. North of the city, especially around Putnam County, northern Westchester County, Rockland and parts of Orange, expect 6 to 12 inches. There could be more than a foot in the upper Hudson Valley region.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the interior lower Hudson Valley and interior northeastern New Jersey.

Downed tree limbs and power outages are possible.

The storm is slated to become light and eventually clears out during the overnight and early morning hours on Tuesday.

There is a winter storm warning until Tuesday morning north and west of the city, including: Northern Fairfield, Western Passaic, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Northern Westchester.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Southern Fairfield, Eastern Bergen, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Western Union, Eastern Union, Southern Westchester, the five boroughs and northern Nassau County.

A coastal flood advisory will go into effect from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.