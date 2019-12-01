Full list of Monday school closings, delays and early dismissals in NY, NJ
Snow, rain pummel Northeast as holiday travelers head home

Posted 6:26 PM, December 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55PM, December 1, 2019

Winter weather is coming and that means school closings and delays in New York and New Jersey on Monday.

There is a winter storm warning until Tuesday morning north and west of the city, including: Northern Fairfield, Western Passaic, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Northern Westchester.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for: Southern Fairfield, Eastern Bergen, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Western Union, Eastern Union, Southern Westchester, the five boroughs and northern Nassau County.

School closings/Delays:

  • Beacon City School District: Closed
  • Boonton Township Public Schools: Two hour delay
  • Brewster Central School District: Closed
  • Cedar Grove Public Schools: Early Dismissal, check website for details
  • Chester School District – Morris County: Closed
  • Dover School District – Morris County: Closed
  • Eldred Central School District: Closed
  • Fallsburg Central School District: Closed
  • Florida Union Free School District: Closed
  • Highland Falls CSD: Closed
  • Hardyston Township School District: Closed
  • Hendrick Hudson Central District: Closed
  • Hopatcong Borough School District: Closed
  • Kingston City School District: Closed
  • Lakeland Central District: Closed
  • Liberty Central School District: Closed
  • Minisink Valley School District: Closed
  • Monticello School District: Closed
  • Netcong Public Schools: Closed
  • Newburgh City School District: Closed
  • No. Rockland Central District: Two hour delay
  • Onteora Central School District: Closed
  • Pine Bush Central School District: Closed
  • Port Jervis School District: Closed
  • Poughkeepsie School District: Closed
  • Putnam Valley Central School District: Closed
  • Rondout Valley School District: Closed
  • Washingtonville School District: Closed
  • West Milford Twp. Public Schools: Closed
  • Wharton Borough School District: Closed
