Full list of Monday school closings, delays and early dismissals in NY, NJ

Winter weather is coming and that means school closings and delays in New York and New Jersey on Monday.

There is a winter storm warning until Tuesday morning north and west of the city, including: Northern Fairfield, Western Passaic, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Northern Westchester.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for: Southern Fairfield, Eastern Bergen, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Western Union, Eastern Union, Southern Westchester, the five boroughs and northern Nassau County.

School closings/Delays:

Beacon City School District: Closed

Boonton Township Public Schools: Two hour delay

Brewster Central School District: Closed

Cedar Grove Public Schools: Early Dismissal, check website for details

Chester School District – Morris County: Closed

Dover School District – Morris County: Closed

Eldred Central School District: Closed

Fallsburg Central School District: Closed

Florida Union Free School District: Closed

Highland Falls CSD: Closed

Hardyston Township School District: Closed

Hendrick Hudson Central District: Closed

Hopatcong Borough School District: Closed

Kingston City School District: Closed

Lakeland Central District: Closed

Liberty Central School District: Closed

Minisink Valley School District: Closed

Monticello School District: Closed

Netcong Public Schools: Closed

Newburgh City School District: Closed

No. Rockland Central District: Two hour delay

Onteora Central School District: Closed

Pine Bush Central School District: Closed

Port Jervis School District: Closed

Poughkeepsie School District: Closed

Putnam Valley Central School District: Closed

Rondout Valley School District: Closed

Washingtonville School District: Closed

West Milford Twp. Public Schools: Closed

Wharton Borough School District: Closed