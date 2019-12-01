Snow, rain to pummel Northeast as holiday travelers head home

2 boys killed, hostage situation likely: Minneapolis police

Posted 3:31 PM, December 1, 2019, by

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities say two boys have been shot to death outside a house in Minneapolis and a male suspect could be holding someone hostage inside the property.

Police spokesman John Elder describes the two boys as “not yet teenagers.” He says it appears they had been playing in the snow “when the suspect pulled up and shot them both” shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

He says officers believe more people could be inside the home and that it “appears to be a hostage situation.”

Elder has not described the relationship between the male suspect and the children who were killed. He says officers who recovered the boys’ bodies heard more gunfire nearby.

SWAT personnel and negotiators have arrived on the scene.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.