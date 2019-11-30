When will the snow hit and how much will we get? See the winter weather timeline

NEW YORK — Thanksgiving Day has come and gone — but the holiday weather nightmare is just getting started for the tri-state area.

As millions of holiday travelers head back home over the weekend, rain and snow will sweep through the Northeast on Sunday into Monday.

Precipitation begins Sunday morning, likely beginning around 9 a.m. as snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Following the wintry mix late Sunday morning, precipitation will gradually change over to rain for the city and the coast as warm air moves into the area; inland areas north and west of the city will see a continuation of sleet and rain.

Sunday night, rain continues for the city and coast, with a wintry mix well north and west of the city.

As the storm system begins to pull away, colder air works its way into the region, with a transition back to snow expected for all areas Monday morning. This will lead to more travel troubles on Monday, with bands of snow continuing throughout the day and into Monday night.

Snowfall totals by Tuesday morning could reach 3 to 6 inches in the city, 10 or more inches in some northern suburbs, with some areas farther north and west of the city dealing with a possibility of 18 or more inches of snow. Other models call for even more snow in the city.

Meteorologist Craig Allen breaks down the storm, along with the numerous models keeping track of potential snowfall totals.