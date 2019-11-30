Small Business Saturday supports ‘the heart of the community’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — For 10 years, Green in Bklyn, an eco-friendly home goods and gift shop on Myrtle Avenue, has been part of the Clinton Hill community.

“Instead of helping the big franchises, it’s better to help support people that really do need it,” Elfi Mota, a Green in Bklyn shopper, told PIX11 News.

Elissa Olin, the owner of Green in Bklyn, has watched families like the Motas grow; today was the day to support this store and other small, local businesses across the city.

“You’re not just supporting financially, but you’re supporting the heart of the community,” Olin said.

This is the 10th anniversary of Small Business Saturday, sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

It was started by American Express in 2010, and last year, 104 million consumers across the country went out to spend close to $18 billion in local shops and restaurants.

“Instead of spending money at the big chain stores, go spend money locally,” Lin Manuel Miranda, composer/actor/playwright — and also a supporter of Small Business Saturday — told PIX11 News. “And 67% of your dollar stays locally, and small businesses are what may New York so special."

In Brooklyn Heights at James Weir florist, handmade jewelry was for sale to help families in Colombia.

“You are helping people in South America and Colombia who really need it,” Vanessa Gutierrez, @Nechi.Colombia jewelry seller, told PIX11 News.

“These are individuals who are really hardworking,” Kate Chura, the head of the Montague Street Business Improvement District, told PIX11 News, about all the local business owners along Montague Street.

In Park Slope, Bird is a women’s clothing store focusing on independent New York based designers; they also have stores in Cobble Hill, Fort Greene and Williamsburg.

“You’re helping them people who work in the store, but also the makers and creators,” Alyssa Pullekines, a Bird spokesperson, told PIX11 News.