Singer Sia buys groceries for shoppers at California Walmart

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Running into a celebrity at your local Walmart isn’t that common, but shoppers were in for a surprise when a popular singer paid for their merchandise.

Australian singer Sia, who is known for hiding her face with wigs and turning her back while performing, removed her famous wigs and went to a Walmart in Palm Springs.

A shopper captured the “Chandelier” singer’s act of kindness, where she told shoppers her name was Cici and she just won the lottery and wanted to pay it forward.

Sia, whose real name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, could be seen walking from register to register, paying for people’s purchases with her credit card. While customers are also seen giving her hugs — one customer even gave her flowers.

Shopper Adri Buckles tweeted a video of the award-winning artist, “So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were!! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!”

So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!! pic.twitter.com/p7CMvBBQyP — Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) November 28, 2019

CNN contributed to this report.