NYPD: Fleeing suspect critically hurt in subway stop plunge

Posted 9:59 PM, November 30, 2019, by

NEW YORK — New York City police say a bank robbery suspect fell from an elevated subway line and suffered severe head trauma while attempting to elude capture.

Police say the man plummeted to the pavement around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after robbing a Santander Bank branch in Astoria, Queens and trying to climb his way to the platform at nearby Broadway station.

Police say the man fell from a stanchion that leads to the platform area of the station, which services N trains and weekend W trains. It wasn’t immediately known how far he fell.

Police say the man remains hospitalized in critical condition. His name has not been made public.

