NYC Department of Sanitation issues Snow Alert as storm threatens tri-state area

NEW YORK — The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert for Sunday.

The alert goes into effect at 3 a.m. on Dec. 1.

The snow alert allows the DSNY to prepare for a possible response by loading salt spreaders, attaching plows and preparing tire chains and notifying other city agencies, but it does not guarantee snow will fall.

The snow alert comes as a storm threatens the tri-state area Sunday and Monday.

DSNY has issued a Snow Alert for Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at 3 a.m. ❄️ Salt spreaders are ready to go at first flake. ❄️ Snow plows will be ready to fight the storm, too.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for areas north and west of New York City on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds out of the northwest will make temperatures feel like they’re in the teens, with wind chill feeling like 15 degrees in Newark and 14 degrees in Mount Vernon.

Some weather models indicate the city could get as much as 5 inches of snow, while areas west of the city could get anywhere from 8 inches to a foot. All of the weather models are suggesting we could see 5.5 inches of snow in New York City.

As the storm continues its eastward movement, it’ll affect post-Thanksgiving travel on Sunday and Monday — one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.