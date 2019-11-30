Man sought in Manhattan burglary pattern

MANHATTAN — Police are searching for the man wanted for questioning in connection to a burglary pattern in Manhattan that occurred in a span of three months.

Police responded to at least five incidents between Aug. 25 and Nov. 17 around parts of Midtown and lower Manhattan.

The following incidents were reported to police:

Aug. 25: A man entered the Nittis Restaurant on Ninth Avenue and West 39th Street through an unlocked cellar door. He took an employee’s backpack containing jewelry, headphones, and ID and bank cards.

Sept. 26: A man entered the ZZ Clam Bar on Thompson Street through an unlocked cellar. Once inside, he removed an employee’s backpack containing a bank card, jewelry and personal items.

Nov. 15: A man gained access to the 5 Brothers Grocery-Bodega through an unlocked cellar door and took an employee’s backpack, which contained $1,000 and ID cards.

Nov. 16: A man entered the Mole Restaurant along Jane Street and took two tablets before fleeing. The restaurant was closed for business and was being cleaned by a prep crew, police said.

Nov. 17: A man entered the Kumo Sushi Restaurant while the business was closed. Once inside, he went behind the counter and took the victim’s bag, containing clothing items.

