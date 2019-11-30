Man drags woman, attempts to rape her in Brooklyn: police

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the man who allegedly tried to rape a woman in Brooklyn early Thursday.

The 48-year-old victim was walking to the train station in the vicinity of 20th Avenue and 65th Street just before 5 a.m. when a man grabbed her by the neck and dragged her between two parked cars, authorities said.

The man attempted to force himself on the victim, who then screamed for help, police said. The suspect fled east on 66th Street toward 21st Avenue.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a hand injury and bruising to her neck, police said.

🚨WANTED for ATTEMPTED RAPE: on 11/28 at approx 4:50 AM in the vicinity of 20 Ave & 65 St in Brooklyn, a male grabbed a female by the neck & dragged her between parked cars where he tried to force himself on her before fleeing when victim screamed. Call @NYPDTips with any info. pic.twitter.com/Xg7Nf2I8UU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 30, 2019

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).