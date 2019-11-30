Hundreds of homes suffer sewage backup in southeast Queens: officials

JAMAICA, Queens — Hundreds of homes are dealing with a major sewage backup in Queens according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

An FDNY spokesperson said they responded to Inwood Street in Jamaica at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday for what it called a major sewage condition. Both Con Edison and the Department of Environmental Protection also responded.

De Blasio tweeted Saturday that a main issue was causing sewage backups to roughly 300 homes in southeast Queens, and NYC Water crews were making repairs to the main at the root of the problem.

Both Emergency Management officials and the Red Cross are also on scene, the mayor said.

Residents told PIX11 parts of their homes became flooded with sewage Saturday afternoon.

