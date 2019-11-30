Clown sign outside demolished circus-themed diner in NJ saved: report

WALL, N.J. — An iconic clown sign that has been smiling at motorists in New Jersey for over 60 years will be saved.

Developers of a strip mall at Wall Township will donate the sign for preservation and display at another location, NJ.com reports.

The roadside landmark had been part of the Circus Drive-In, a fixture for generations of families traveling to the Jersey Shore, since 1954.

The restaurant, once located at 1861 Route 35 S., was demolished in 2018, but they spared the iconic sign outside the restaurant.

Circus Drive-In was a summer staple and served up diner classics before it was put up for sale by the most recent owners in 2016, and was bought by a shopping center developer.

If it wasn’t the food, the restaurant’s decor caught drivers’ and diners’ attention. A massive neon sign of a smiling clown welcomed them. The drive-in was designed to look like a circus seen in movies, with a massive red-and-white tent draping over the restaurant.

