9 killed, including 2 children, in South Dakota plane crash: authorities

SIOUX FALLS — Authorities say nine people were killed and three people were injured in a plane crash in South Dakota.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports 12 people were on board the plane when it crashed around 12:30 p.m. local time, shortly after taking off from Chemberlain, about 140 miles west of Sioux Falls.

Nine people were killed and three were injured, according to the local paper; two children were among those that died, they said.

