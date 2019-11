MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed while riding a bike on Long Island Friday, police said.

The teen was riding his bike southbound on Park Boulevard and Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park around 6 p.m. when he was struck by a Dodge SUV, according to police.

The victim was initially taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he was later pronounced dead at about 10:30 p.m., police said.

The driver remained at the scene.