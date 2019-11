WOODSIDE, Queens — A woman was struck and killed in Queens Friday morning, police sources tell PIX11.

The 49-year-old woman was walking along Roosevelt Avenue near 65th Street when she was struck, police sources said.

Her identity was not immediately disclosed.

The driver of the vehicle is being questioned, police sources said. It was unclear if the driver knew they struck someone.

