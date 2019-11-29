Volunteers serve hot meals on Orange Friday, one of the toughest days for soup kitchens

Posted 6:29 PM, November 29, 2019, by

Instead of hitting the malls for deals, these volunteers are serving hot meals — recognizing hunger doesn’t go on a holiday after Thanksgiving.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.