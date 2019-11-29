Throat wound a factor in boy’s death at Bronx school after mother allegedly slashed him: officials

NEW YORK — The death of a 6-year-old boy who collapsed at a Bronx school in June, two months after his mother allegedly sliced his throat, has been ruled a homicide.

New York City’s medical examiner said Friday the wound was a complicating factor in Tyzavier Martin’s death, which was caused by asphyxia from a benign tumor obstructing his airway.

Tyzavier collapsed June 14 in the lunch line at P.S. 5 Port Morris.

Police say 24-year-old Shanice Martin walked into a police station April 27 covered in blood and confessed to slashing Tyzavier and his 2-year-old sister on a Bronx sidewalk.

Martin remains jailed on assault charges. Asked if she’ll now be charged with murder, prosecutors said the case remains under investigation.

A message seeking comment was left for Martin’s lawyer.