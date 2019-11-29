The struggle of working on a holiday has its perks, setbacks depending on where you work

NEW YORK — Working on a holiday is struggle only some of us can identify with.

Axel Sander and his Christmas tree-selling crew are bypassing the turkey, taking advantage of what is one of their biggest days of the season.

“Well we started out the day selling a couple of big trees so that’s always good,” he said.
While there are some perks like overtime pay and earning a comp day, it’s not usually the case across the board.

Under federal law, employers are not required to pay OT if a business day falls on a holiday.

In fact, the biggest event in town on thanksgiving doesn’t even pay its participants.

Macy’s employees who walk down the parade route each year do so on a voluntary basis.

Over at Milano Market on the upper east side, working on thanksgiving pays off in a big way.

“You can take a look around everybody loves it,” a manager at the popular deli told PIX11 News.

“We love the rush and we are happy to make everybody happy for the holidays.”

The restaurant industry also sees a lot of turnover on Turkey day.

Tony Fortuna owner of T-Bar on Third Avenue says staying open gives them the jump on the competition.

“It’s an occasion for us to tap into a new market so it means a customer who’s never been here before comes for Thanksgiving and he’s very happy so then he’ll come back during the year,” he said.

