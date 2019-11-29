The Bowery Mission celebrated its 140th Thanksgiving week this year, with 15,000 meals served over the course of seven days — including 7,000 on Thanksgiving alone.AlertMe
The Bowery Mission celebrates 140th Thanksgiving week
