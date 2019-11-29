The Bowery Mission celebrates 140th Thanksgiving week

Posted 2:59 PM, November 29, 2019, by

The Bowery Mission celebrated its 140th Thanksgiving week this year, with 15,000 meals served over the course of seven days — including 7,000 on Thanksgiving alone.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.