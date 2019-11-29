NYPD on alert after duel attacks in Europe; no credible threats against NYC

The NYPD said it is monitoring developments overseas after a terror attack on the London Bridge and a stabbing attack in a busy shopping district in The Hague in the Netherlands.

As New Yorkers and tourists flooded city streets to seek out Black Friday deals, the NYPD said there are no credible or specific threats to New York City.

Helen James, visiting from England, was keeping tabs on the terror attack in London as she toured New York City. She was outside Macy’s in Herald Square when she told PIX11 News, “Here I think the security is very good. There’s a lot of police presence,” she said. “In general I feel pretty safe.”

The NYPD Counterterrorism Unit tweeted Friday, “There are NO specific/credible threats to #NYC. However, we always monitor world events in real-time & how they may affect or be connected to #NYC Our officers are deployed throughout the city at various key locations & markets during the holiday season. #NYPDProtecting”

The annual Union Square Holiday Market was bustling Friday night and while PIX11 spotted some counterterrorism officers patrolling, a vendor said a lot of the work is done there by plain clothes officers.

“There’s officers patrolling at all times, keeping an eye on theft and suspicious things and they introduce themselves time to time,” Rachel Rouquie said from her booth.

New Yorker Alejandro Quintana took his family to see Santa at Macy’s Friday. He said he won’t let the threat of terrorism affect his life.

“That’s what terrorism is all about, right, to scare you and make you feel paranoid basically, so if you can just go about your daily life, then basically not playing their game,” he said.