NYC chefs dish on ways to spice up Thanksgiving leftovers, plus how long each food lasts

Like an inbox filled with emails about Black Friday sales, the one thing you can count on the day after Thanksgiving is a fridge packed with leftovers.

For many, this is easily the best part of the entire holiday — but at a certain point, even the most devoted leftovers fans will question if that side dish is still OK to eat.

All of the food should be wrapped up or put in airtight containers and stashed in the fridge within two hours of serving to keep food fresh and free from bacteria, says the United States Department of Agriculture.

Turkey

Keeps for: Three to four days

Cooked turkey, chicken and duck (in case you are making a turducken) will last three to four days in the fridge according to Foodsafety.gov, the go-to place to get food safety information from various government health agencies.

Do: Freeze the leftovers in foil or airtight containers as soon as possible; the fresher the turkey is when it goes in, the better. They should be good for two to six months.

Don't: Store a leftover bird with stuffing still inside; it will take too long for the stuffing to cool and bacteria could grow. Instead, take the stuffing out and save it in a separate container before refrigerating or freezing the turkey meat.

Ham

Keeps for: Three to four days

Those popular spiral-cut hams or any store-wrapped cooked ham will last three to four days in the fridge. Cooked country hams will last a bit longer, up to a week.

Do: Wrap it up tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil before refrigerating. If you choose to freeze, it will be good for one to two months.

Don't: Try to save any leftover ham that has a slimy texture -- that's a tell-tale sign it's gone bad.

Mashed and sweet potatoes

Keeps for: Three to four days

You'll likely have made them with cream and butter, so you'll need to put the spuds into the fridge within two hours of preparation. If stored in an airtight container, they will last three to four days in the fridge (this applies to any sort of cooked potato dish, such as potato salad or scalloped potatoes).

Do: Consider freezing your mashed potatoes or gratins in airtight containers or plastic freezer bags within three days; they should be good for up to a month.

Don't: Freeze any leftover raw potatoes that didn't make it to the table without blanching them first; otherwise, they'll be watery when rejuvenated.

Stuffing/dressing and gravy

Keeps for: Three to four days

It's all gravy: Any broth made with meat will last three to four days refrigerated and up to two months in the freezer. Same goes for that delicious dressing, if there's any left.

Do: Store it all within two hours of making, in an airtight container. If freezing, it will keep about a month.

Don't: Forget and leave your stuffing in the turkey. It's a breeding ground for bacteria.

Cranberry sauce

Keeps for: 10 to 14 days

You can keep adding that delicious homemade or store-bought cranberry sauce to your sandwiches for up to two weeks if it's been kept refrigerated in an airtight container.

Do: Refrigerate homemade cranberry sauce within two hours of cooking. If you want to make extra and freeze, it will last for up to two months.

Don't: Touch it if there's an off odor, flavor or appearance (especially mold).

Green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese and corn pudding

Keeps for: Three to five days

Green bean and corn casseroles and cooked pasta dishes typically last about three to five days when properly stored in the fridge. The same goes for roasted veggies, collard greens and other Thanksgiving dinner favorites.

Do: Be sure to store any dish containing mayonnaise within two hours of making or serving.

Don't: Freeze any macaroni salad (or egg, chicken, ham or tuna salads), says the USDA. They just don't taste good when they come back to life.

Bread, rolls and croissants

Keeps for: About a week

Do: Keep your leftover rolls and other Thanksgiving day breads wrapped in plastic in the pantry; they should be good for a week. To last longer, wrap tightly in foil and place in a freezer bag for up to three months.

Don't: Put breads into the fridge to help them last longer, they'll just dry out.

Pumpkin, pecan, fruit pies

Keeps for: Three to four days

Pumpkin and pecan pies -- or any other pie with an egg-based filling, such as chocolate pie -- will keep for three to four days if refrigerated within two hours of making or serving.

Fruit pies can sit out for two days before you cut and serve them. After eating, loosely wrap with foil or plastic before you put the pie in the fridge.

The rule applies to store-bought pies as well -- once you've cut it, it needs to refrigerated.

Do: Consider freezing pumpkin, pecan and fruit pies. Wrapped tightly in foil or plastic they will keep for almost three months. Defrost before warming to eat.

Don't: Freeze any 'airy' pies such as custard or chiffon.

Cakes and pastries

Keeps for: Up to a week in the fridge

Cakes and pastries can actually be left at room temperature on the snacking table for up to two days; you'll want to cover loosely with plastic wrap to keep them moist. Put into the fridge, they'll stay fresh for up to a week.

Do: Keep slices to snack on by freezing in airtight containers; they will last two to three months.

Don't: Keep any cakes or pastries with dairy-based frostings or fillings out on the table after dessert. They need to go immediately into the fridge.

And if you need a dose of creative energy for all those leftovers, instead of dumping everything onto a plate and throwing it in the microwave, there are better ways to use your leftovers to make a delicious meal.

Victoria Blamey, Gotham Bar & Grill (Greenwich Village)

Turkey is without question the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving dinner tables. Whether you roasted it, deep fried it or went above and beyond and made a turducken, turkey is usually abundantly available the next day.

"I love to take leftover turkey meat and cube it, heat up a cast-iron pan with a ton of pork fat, and add the turkey and cook it until it's crispy, to make turkey crisps," Blamey, executive chef at Gotham Bar & Grill in New York, tells CNN. "I spread the turkey crisps on toasted and buttered brioche or ciabatta bread, add a dash of Cholula or Tapatio hot sauce. You can also add some sauerkraut and avocado if you want."

Of course, if you're understandably a bit lethargic after eating so much the night before, Blamey offers a simpler version: "Just fry the turkey in the pork fat, and put it on bread with melted cheese. It's a perfect breakfast."

Matt Abdoo, Pig Beach (Gowanus)

Underrated and generally not the focus of many dinners, a great stuffing is the unspoken MVP of many Thanksgiving meals.

"My favorite dish for Thanksgiving is probably the stuffing!" Abdoo tells CNN. "I love it loaded with herbs and sausage for a really flavorful dish."

"Taking leftover stuffing, you can mix it with some egg and a bit of chicken stock to loosen and bind it. With this batter, you can either fry it into small pancakes, or even better, load it into a waffle iron for a crunchy and satisfying base."

And if you have any other leftovers, Abdoo likes to include them in brunch the following day as well.

"With that, I like to cook up breakfast sausage and add some of the leftover Turkey gravy for a simple sausage gravy, and load that on the waffles with either a fried egg or a scoop of tart cranberry sauce to balance everything out," said Abdoo. "I love this dish because it uses up so many of my favorite Thanksgiving leftovers, while still feeling completely new and fresh! It's crunchy, rich, and with the cranberry sauce has a really beautiful acidic kick."

Michael Lomonaco, Hudson Yards Grill and Porter House Bar & Grill (Hudson Yards & Columbus Circle)

"I love roasted turkey — this is my once a year fix," Lomonaco tells CNN. "I can eat it for three days straight, in a salad, in soup or in a turkey hash."

"I like to take the turkey and anything else from the dinner, including sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, cranberries, and make Saturday brunch turkey hash: shredded or diced turkey, sauté in butter, add some roasted sweets or potatoes, and cook until crisp on the bottom. Then add some heavy cream and top with a poached or fried egg for a perfect brunch as you send everyone off for touch football."

Anya Fernald, Belcampo Meat Co. (Hudson Yards & Los Angeles)

Fernald likes to finely chop leftover turkey meat to make a Bolognese, and then go one step further and make a lasagna with it.

"In Italy, cooked meats are used extensively in Bolognese and ragu," Fernald tells CNN. "We don't do that much in the US, but it's really delicious."

Fernald also likes to take the stuffing and mix it into scrambled eggs to make frittatas.

"I love frittatas, and I love Bolognese," Fernald said. "Both are rich and filling, which is great as the weather turns cold."

Melissa Perello, M. Georgina (Los Angeles)

Perello always finds that she has a lot of leftover ingredients such as vegetables, bread from the stuffing and stock.

"So, I'll make a leftover turkey panade, which is a delicious casserole-like dish," Perello said. "Best part is you can put whatever leftovers you have in it. I make a really flavorful rich broth with the turkey bones and carcass, and if I have extras, I'll add mushrooms, celery, onion, etc."

Perello then soaks any leftover bread torn into pieces with the stock and adds in any additional veggies she has on hand along with shredded turkey. She recommends adding in butter and cheese and then baking it until the liquid evaporates and it gets golden and crusty.

"It's great for breakfast the next day and works well as a hearty slice to accompany turkey and dumplings, turkey soup, or even just to snack on standing around in the kitchen," Perello said. "Isn't that how all leftovers should be eaten?"

Greg Baxtrom, Olmsted and Maison Yaki (Prospect Heights)

You need to balance out all that turkey with some vegetables. One of the most commonly found vegetable dishes on most tables are brussels sprouts.

"I love those really roasted and caramelized brussels sprouts, it's so simple but it just feels like the perfect easy classic Thanksgiving dish to me," Baxtrom tells CNN. "For leftovers, it's great to toss them in a pan with a bit of bacon that's been rendered, and then just before serving top with a shaving of winter truffles."

Green bean casserole is also a common Thanksgiving side dish, and as a midwesterner, Baxtrom grew up eating a version with creamy mushrooms and frizzled crispy onions on top.

"I'm actually using that dish as inspiration for a fun menu I'm doing at the restaurant all about Thanksgiving leftovers and turning my favorite casserole recipe into Green Bean Casserole Shakshuka, where I bake eggs into the casserole and top it with toasted croutons made from leftover buttery brioche," Baxtrom said.

"Lastly, we would often have leftover pumpkins that would be used as decorations, or some squash that would be simply roasted on the table. This year I'm making pumpkin and chestnut bread (great if you have roasted chestnuts out for people to snack on, and inevitably some are left over!), which I'm serving with cinnamon butter. It's also great to thicken some cranberry sauce into preserves, and use that instead of jam. The tanginess of the cranberries cuts through the buttery richness of the bread."