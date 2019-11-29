Man wanted for exposing himself on the M train: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man is wanted for exposing himself on an M train at 42nd Street and 6th Avenue Tuesday, police said.

The incident was reported to police at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. A 45-year-old woman was aboard the southbound M train when she observed the man exposing himself. The victim took a photo of the man and he proceeded to exit for another train car.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.