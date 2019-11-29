Man allegedly drives while intoxicated with 6-year-old child in vehicle

Posted 6:58 AM, November 29, 2019, by

Manuel Asuncion was arrested after he allegedly drove while intoxicated with a young child in the vehicle.

ELMONT, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he allegedly drove while intoxicated with a young child in the vehicle.

Manuel Asuncion was taken into custody Thursday night and faces charges of driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child under 16 and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

According to authorities, the 46-year-old driver was operating a 2006 Suzuki SUV and struck a vehicle that was stopped at a McDonald’s drive-thru along Elmont Road.

Investigation was conducted and Asuncion was placed under arrest, police said. His 6-year-old child was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The child was released into the custody of his mother, cops said.

No injuries were reported. 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.