Man allegedly drives while intoxicated with 6-year-old child in vehicle

ELMONT, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he allegedly drove while intoxicated with a young child in the vehicle.

Manuel Asuncion was taken into custody Thursday night and faces charges of driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child under 16 and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

According to authorities, the 46-year-old driver was operating a 2006 Suzuki SUV and struck a vehicle that was stopped at a McDonald’s drive-thru along Elmont Road.

Investigation was conducted and Asuncion was placed under arrest, police said. His 6-year-old child was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The child was released into the custody of his mother, cops said.

No injuries were reported.