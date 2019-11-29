Long Island man charged in road rage stabbing: police

Posted 6:19 PM, November 29, 2019, by

MANORVILLE, N.Y. — Police on Long Island have arrested a Nassau County man accused of stabbing a man in a road rage incident.

Gregory Spina, 43, was charged with second-degree assault and was in custody ahead of a Saturday court appearance.

It was not immediately clear whether he had a defense attorney.

Suffolk County police said the stabbing happened Thanksgiving Day in Manorville.

They said Spina was driving erratically and trying to pass another vehicle.

The 44-year-old driver of that vehicle pulled into a parking lot believing his vehicle had been struck.

Police said Spina also pulled over and stabbed the man once in the abdomen.

The man was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said his wife was in the vehicle as well but wasn’t injured.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.