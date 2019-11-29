Krejci OT goal lifts Bruins over Rangers, 3-2

BOSTON — David Krejci scored 1:40 into overtime, David Pastrnak scored his league-leading 24th goal and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday for their sixth straight win.

Krejci’s goal, his fifth of the season, came on a left-circle wrist shot against an out-of-position Henrik Lundqvist after Pastrnak created space with a deke in the right circle before feeding Krejci through the slot.

Sean Kuraly also had a goal and Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves for the Bruins. Boston matched its longest winning streak of the season and its longest point streak at 10 games (7-0-3).

Pavel Buchnevich and Filip Chytil scored for the Rangers. Lundqvist had 24 saves as New York’s three-game winning streak was snapped.

Buchnevich’s fifth goal this season put New York up 1-0 with 5:46 to play in the first period. Buchnevich beat Halak high to the glove side on a shot from the low slot after Tony DeAngelo’s pass from the sideboards.

Chytil’s eighth of the season doubled the Rangers’ lead at 6:21 of the second. Chytil charged into the slot and scored five-hole on Halak after Ryan Strome’s shot from the right circle bounced off Halak right to Chytil.

Kuraly’s second of the year made it 2-1 with 1:32 left in the second. Jake DeBrusk’s blue-line shot caught a piece of Kuraly’s stick, bounced off the left post and trickled in after Lundqvist’s inadvertent stick swat.

Pastrnak tied it 4:27 into the third on a one-timer from the left circle after Krejci’s feed through the slot. Pastrnak finished November with 12 goals after also scoring 12 in October.

New York failed to convert on an extended power play after Boston’s Par Lindholm was assessed a double minor for high-sticking against Brendan Smith. Smith immediately grabbed his face and skated off the ice with 7:02 to go.