Follow-Up Friday: Thanksgiving cheer in Harlem, a need for repairs in Bed-Stuy and a Brooklyn mother of 3 finishes college

It was a happy Thanksgiving for the families at the East River Houses in East Harlem.

But for so many thousands of others, they still don’t have gas service.

PIX11 visited the East River Houses with city Comptroller Scott Stringer, where families told PIX11 they haven’t had gas service since April.

Lisette Rios was in tears because she wouldn’t be able to cook for Thanksgiving. Wednesday, the gas was restored just in time to make the turkey.

“We have gas and we are so happy. Thank you, Monica and thanks to the comptroller’s office for making this happen for us,” said Rios.

While Lisette is celebrating, there are still so many families without gas service, like Margie Simmons at the Marlboro Houses in Brooklyn. Simmons still made Thanksgiving happen with her toaster oven for her and her neighbors.

For his parents

David Cruz was fighting back the tears telling us about his parents Married 63 years, their apartment at the Tompkins Houses in Bed-Stuy needed lots of repairs. NYCHA crews have started repairs after PIX11’s visit.

An education

Kameka Marsh, a Brooklyn mother of three, needed help finishing college. PIX11 News reached out to LaGuardia Community College and they gave her a scholarship but it’s been years since we’ve seen her.

Turns out Marsh graduated on the Dean’s List and is the first in her family to graduate college. Now, Laguardia Community College is starting the Kameka Fund to help other moms like her graduate.

“I give thanks to my kids, God, and you Monica and PIX11, opening the email. So much changed from that one email. I was able to finish college,” said Marsh.

Marsh is now at John Jay College and graduates in May before heading to Law School. She wants to be a lawyer. A true inspiration.

If you would like more information about the Kameka Fund go to their website.