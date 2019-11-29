Embiid scores 27 as Sixers beat Knicks 101-95

NEW YORK — Joel Embiid had 27 points and 17 rebounds, James Ennis III scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a sluggish start and beat the New York Knicks 101-95 on Friday night.

Tobias Harris scored 19, and Ben Simmons chipped in 16 points, including a game-sealing steal and dunk late in the fourth quarter for the 76ers, who have won two straight and six of seven.

Julius Randle had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Morris Sr. scored 20 points for the Knicks, who have lost a season-high five straight.

The 76ers were playing without starters Al Horford (rest) and Josh Richardson (right hamstring injury) and it showed in the first half as their offense struggled. Philadelphia shot 13 for 38 from the field, including 2 for 18 behind the 3-point line.

But the Sixers rallied from a 51-39 halftime deficit by outscoring the Knicks 16-11 over the final seven minutes of the third quarter for a 70-68 lead entering the final quarter. The Knicks offense sputtered, going 0 for 9 with two turnovers down the stretch in the third.

Philadelphia went on a 9-3 run, capped by former Knick Trey Burke’s basket that made it 79-73.

Harris increased the 76ers’ lead 94-89 with 1:19 left in regulation, forcing a Knicks timeout.

On the ensuing possession, Simmons stole an inbound pass from Frank Ntilikina and dunked to extend the lead 96-89.

The Knicks jumped out to a 23-9 lead on consecutive baskets from Barrett in the opening period. A 3-pointer from reserve Damyean Dotson made it 31-18 to close out the first.

New York led by as many as 16 points in the second after Philadelphia coach Brett Brown picked up a technical foul after question a foul call on Simmons.

Marcus Morris Sr. hit the technical free throw and Randle was perfect on his two free throws, extending an 8-0 run to make it 51-35.