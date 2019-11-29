Creative remix on Thanksgiving leftovers

Thanksgiving is over, but the leftovers will last for another few days! Chef Eric LeVine shares his creative recipes for some Thanksgiving leftovers.

TURKEY RAMEN

INGREDIENTS Broth 2 bunches scallions, chopped 2 carrots, peeled, cut into pieces 1 clove garlic sliced 1 1″ piece ginger, peeled, thinly sliced 1 piece dried kombu 8 cups turkey stock ¼ cup bonito flakes 2 tablespoons soy sauce



Ramen and Assembly 8 large eggs, hard cooked, split 4/ 10-oz. package fresh thin and wavy ramen noodles 1# ounces leftover cooked turkey meat 1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced 2 toasted nori sheets, torn in half Chili oil, toasted sesame oil, soy sauce, and shichimi togarashi



TURKEY FRITATTA

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil 1/2 onion, chopped 1/2 red or green bell pepper, chopped 1 cup boiled potatoes, chopped 1/2 cup leftover cooked chopped turkey 6 eggs, lightly beaten 1/4 cup cream Salt and pepper 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, basil or cilantro 1/2 cup grated cheddar, Monterey jack or mozzarella

Method Preheat the broiler. Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium high heat. Add onion and bell pepper and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in potatoes and cook until golden brown. Add cooked leftover meat and toss to coat. In a mixing bowl beat together the eggs and cream and season with salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture into molds or skillet and stir in chopped herbs. Top with grated cheese and brown bake in oven for 15 -20 minutes



RANCH TURKEY STUFFED SWEET POTATOES