3 transit workers assaulted in less than 2 hours: MTA

MANHATTAN — Three transit employees were assaulted in less than two hours on Friday, according to a statement from the MTA.

The incidents began at 12:50 p.m., on a northbound A train leaving 125th Street. A man punched the conductor in the cab before fleeing the scene. The conductor was taken to a hospital with injuries to his face.

Just under two hours later at 2:30 p.m. on a southbound M5 bus at Broadway and West 136th Street, a pedestrian threw a glass bottle at the bus operator’s window, shattering the window. The bus operator and an off-duty bus operator also on the bus were injured by the glass and taken to a hospital. The pedestrian fled the scene.

“The pattern of unprovoked attacks on transit workers is reprehensible to the MTA, our employees and all concerned New Yorkers,” said NYC Transit Safety and Security SVP Robert Diehl. “We are fully cooperating with NYPD investigators and expect the perpetrators, when arrested, to be subjected to maximum prosecution and sentencing.”