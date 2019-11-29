2 sought after shots fired at Brooklyn subway station: police

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn — Authorities are searching for two people wanted for questioning in connection to shots fired at a Brooklyn subway station.

On Nov. 16, two males were inside the Prospect Park subway station and fired several rounds from a firearm at a man, police said.

The suspects fled the scene.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

Following investigation, authorities obtained videos and images of the people wanted for questioning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).