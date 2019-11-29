2 sought after shots fired at Brooklyn subway station: police

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn — Authorities are searching for two people wanted for questioning in connection to shots fired at a Brooklyn subway station.

On Nov. 16, two males were inside the Prospect Park subway station and fired several rounds from a firearm at a man, police said.

The suspects fled the scene.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

Following investigation, authorities obtained videos and images of the people wanted for questioning.

