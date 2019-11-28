New twists on Thanksgiving side dishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It's all about the Turkey on Thanksgiving, but the sides are really where it's at!

Lifestyle expert Sarah Tracey from The Lush Life joins Dan and Betty to share some delicious new twists on famous Thanksgiving sides. Plus, some amazing wines that pair perfectly with these side dishes.

Check out a few of Sarah's recipes below:

Butter Poached Vegetable Tart – paired with Josh Cellars Prosecco

Ingredients:

1 sheet of puff pastry

2-3 carrots, scrubbed and halved

3-4 radishes, trimmed, scrubbed and halved

Few tablespoons of butter

Salt

½ cup of ricotta cheese or cream cheese

Few sprigs of thyme

Extra virgin olive oil

Finishing salt such as fleurs de sel or Maldon

Preheat oven to 400° F. Place one sheet of puff pastry on a sheet tray. In a small skillet melt butter and add vegetables. Cook vegetables until slightly softened but still firm. Remove from heat and cool slightly.

Spread ricotta or cream cheese on puff pastry in a thin layer and add vegetables. Garnish with thyme leaves and whole sprigs. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden and slightly puffed.

Finish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkling of salt. Cut into bit size squares and serve warm or at room temperature.

Brussels Sprouts Salad – paired with Cave de Lugny

Ingredients:

2 lb. Brussels sprouts

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 cup pine nuts, toasted

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

Juice 1 lemon

Preheat oven to 425° F. Halve half the sprouts and place on a large baking sheet. Toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt and roast for 10 - 15, or until slightly charred and al dente. If needed, use the broiler.

Thinly slice the remaining sprouts and place in a large bowl. Like you would kale, “massage” the sprouts with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add pine nuts, celery leaves and roasted sprouts to the bowl. Toss to combine with lemon juice and remaining tablespoons olive oil.

Pan Seared Pumpkin or Squash – paired with Peter Lehmann (Barossan Shiraz)

Ingredients:

1 sugar pumpkin

extra virgin olive oil.

salt

goat cheese

parsley leaves

balsamic vinegar

Take 1 sugar pumpkin and half it, removing the seeds. Then cut each half into 1” thick slices. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat and add a glug of extra virgin olive oil. When the oil is just smoking, add pumpkin and reduce heat.

Season with salt and cook for 3-5 minutes until browned, then flip and repeat with seasoning and time.

Remove from the pan when fork tender and place on a plate. Season with more salt, olive oil, goat cheese, parsley leaves and balsamic vinegar - aged preferably.