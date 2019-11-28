New twists on Thanksgiving side dishes

NEW YORK — It's all about the Turkey on Thanksgiving, but the sides are really where it's at!
Lifestyle expert Sarah Tracey from The Lush Life joins Dan and Betty to share some delicious new twists on famous Thanksgiving sides. Plus, some amazing wines that pair perfectly with these side dishes.
Check out a few of Sarah's recipes below:
Butter Poached Vegetable Tart – paired with Josh Cellars Prosecco
Ingredients:
- 1 sheet of puff pastry
- 2-3 carrots, scrubbed and halved
- 3-4 radishes, trimmed, scrubbed and halved
- Few tablespoons of butter
- Salt
- ½ cup of ricotta cheese or cream cheese
- Few sprigs of thyme
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Finishing salt such as fleurs de sel or Maldon
Preheat oven to 400° F. Place one sheet of puff pastry on a sheet tray. In a small skillet melt butter and add vegetables. Cook vegetables until slightly softened but still firm. Remove from heat and cool slightly.
Spread ricotta or cream cheese on puff pastry in a thin layer and add vegetables. Garnish with thyme leaves and whole sprigs. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden and slightly puffed.
Finish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkling of salt. Cut into bit size squares and serve warm or at room temperature.
Brussels Sprouts Salad – paired with Cave de Lugny
Ingredients:
- 2 lb. Brussels sprouts
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
- 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 cup pine nuts, toasted
- 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
- Juice 1 lemon
Preheat oven to 425° F. Halve half the sprouts and place on a large baking sheet. Toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt and roast for 10 - 15, or until slightly charred and al dente. If needed, use the broiler.
Thinly slice the remaining sprouts and place in a large bowl. Like you would kale, “massage” the sprouts with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add pine nuts, celery leaves and roasted sprouts to the bowl. Toss to combine with lemon juice and remaining tablespoons olive oil.
Pan Seared Pumpkin or Squash – paired with Peter Lehmann (Barossan Shiraz)
Ingredients:
- 1 sugar pumpkin
- extra virgin olive oil.
- salt
- goat cheese
- parsley leaves
- balsamic vinegar
Take 1 sugar pumpkin and half it, removing the seeds. Then cut each half into 1” thick slices. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat and add a glug of extra virgin olive oil. When the oil is just smoking, add pumpkin and reduce heat.
Season with salt and cook for 3-5 minutes until browned, then flip and repeat with seasoning and time.
Remove from the pan when fork tender and place on a plate. Season with more salt, olive oil, goat cheese, parsley leaves and balsamic vinegar - aged preferably.AlertMe