New sketch of suspect in Kingsborough College sexual assault

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn — Police have released a sketch of a suspect after a student was sexually assaulted in the bathroom of a library on the Kingsborough Community College campus Monday.

According to police, the woman walked into the library restroom and when she was entering a bathroom stall she felt the presence of another person behind her.

A man waiting in the bathroom pushed the woman into the stall, tried to lock the door behind them and attempted to sexually assault her, according to officials.

The student was able to get away before things escalated further, police said.

The NYPD describes the man wanted in connection to the attack as about 17 or 18 years old, standing approximately 5 feet, 9 inches, weighing about 160 lbs. with a thin build, brown eyes, and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket.

Kingsborough’s public safety officers responded upon report of the incident, notified the NYPD and aided the woman before EMS arrived, authorities said.

The student was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made but police said the victim believes she has seen the man near the campus in the past, though there is no indication he is a student.

The NYPD is investigating while college said they are taking all measures to safeguard its students, faculty and staff.

“The safety and security of our campus community is our first priority,” the school said in a statement.