Holiday shoppers get a Thanksgiving start in NYC

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — With just 26 shopping days until Christmas, compared to 32 last year, no wonder there was so much jostling inside the store.

The doors opened officially at Macy’s Herald Square at 5 p.m. for the stampede of Black Friday shoppers who now rush the stores for deep discounts on Thanksgiving.

“This is great,” one holiday shopper told PIX11 News as he pushed in the stampede.

Karen Wallace, a tourist from Edinburgh, Scotland, said it was a little too crowded for her. PIX11 asked if people were a little too pushy and rude and she said yes, with a laugh.

Those traveling from overseas were a little overwhelmed by the aggressiveness of New York City shoppers on the hunt for 40, 50, 60 and even 70 percent off some items, all to make up for the shorter shopping time before Christmas since thanksgiving is so late this year.

“The best part is that shopping is being made easier, in store, on your mobile device, on line,” Kathy Hilt, a Macy’s spokeswoman, told PIX11 News. “You can buy it online and pick up in store,” she added.

And while brick and mortar stores are trying to hold on to the edge over online sales, Adobe Analytics says this will be the first time online sales will have surpassed the $4 billion mark on Thanksgiving.

At Best Buy Union Square, the big deals were on big screen TVs, PlayStation consoles and computers.