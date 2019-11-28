Harlem seniors get Thanksgiving dinner and love, plus hugs from bikers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — This Thanksgiving in Harlem, was the seventh annual Thanksgiving Day Feast of Gratitude for the Seniors run by an organization called Sistas Fulfilling Dreams.

The group was founded by five dynamic women from Harlem. They cooked turkey and all the trimmings and served it up with lots of love for 150 seniors at the Antlers Senior Houses on Fredrick Douglas Boulevard.

"Some of their children have passed on," Loraine Emerson of Sistas Fulfilling Dreams said. "Some never had children and to see their faces come, it's priceless."

Gregory Parrott volunteered and served up stuffing. He did not want to be alone.

“My sister and niece are in Houston, Texas. My brother is in Florida," he said, adding that his parents had passed away.

The Lighthouse restaurant in Harlem donated the food and the Wild Aces Bikers of Harlem helped make it happen.

It’s more than just the food; it’s the company.

“No one likes to be alone for the holidays, no one. I don’t,” said Ernest Sapp, attended the lunch.

