Group attack teen on subway in Brooklyn, steal his shoes after he tells them he’s not in a gang

Posted 1:01 PM, November 28, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05PM, November 28, 2019

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A teen on a train in Brooklyn was beaten and robbed by a group of men, police said Thursday.

The 18-year-old victim was on a No. 3 train on Nov. 18 near the Nostrand Avenue stop when several men asked him if he was in a gang, officials said.

They attacked the teen after he said he wasn’t in a gang, police said.

The men took the teen’s phone, sneakers and jacket.

Police have asked for help identifying the men.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

A group attacked a teen on a No. 3 train in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

